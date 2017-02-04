Israel plays down White House comments on settlements

A senior Israeli official played down Friday remarks from the White House that building new or expanding existing settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories "may not be helpful" in securing peace.



In an apparent break from President Donald Trump's previously full-throated support of outpost building, White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters on Thursday that the new administration had not yet taken an official position on settlements.



Responding Friday, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon said Spicer's comments did not amount to "a U-turn".



"The statement is very clear and essentially means: wait for the meeting with [Israeli] Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu, who is arriving in Washington in less than two weeks to meet President Trump, and then we will determine our policy," Danon told Israeli public radio.



Israel has now approved more than 6,000 homes for settlers since Trump took office having signaled a softer stance on settlement construction than predecessor Barack Obama.



Trump is scheduled to welcome Netanyahu to the White House on February 15. After Israel this week pledged to build a new settlement for the first time in 25 years, Danon implied there might not be further settlement announcements prior to the meeting.