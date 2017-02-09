Senior Daesh commander killed in Afghanistan

Afghan security forces and NATO forces have killed a senior Daesh commander named Qari Munib in a joint operation, a statement released by Afghanistan's presidential office said late Thursday.

The operation was reportedly carried out on February 1 in the eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The statement also elaborated that the operation was launched upon Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's order.

Munib was responsible for facilitating a series of deadly attacks in the capital Kabul, including the suicide bombing in July 2016 against Hazara Shiites that killed more than 80 people and injured hundreds.