   
MIDEAST
CATEGORIES
Close

Senior Daesh commander killed in Afghanistan

DAILY SABAH
ISTANBUL
Published

Afghan security forces and NATO forces have killed a senior Daesh commander named Qari Munib in a joint operation, a statement released by Afghanistan's presidential office said late Thursday.

The operation was reportedly carried out on February 1 in the eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The statement also elaborated that the operation was launched upon Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's order.

Munib was responsible for facilitating a series of deadly attacks in the capital Kabul, including the suicide bombing in July 2016 against Hazara Shiites that killed more than 80 people and injured hundreds.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in MidEast Two Palestinians were killed and five were wounded Thursday in a pre-dawn...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS