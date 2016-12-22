UNESCO-awarded musician teaches new generations

Mehmet Acet, also known by his nickname "Aşık Sefai," was recently included on UNESCO's Living Human Treasures List and wants to pass down his art to future generations.



Acet, 62, who received UNESCO's award from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan last month, spoke to Anadolu Agency (AA) and said he has received awards from many institutions, governorates and NGOs over the years; however, the recent award from UNESCO has "a very special meaning," making him "very happy."



Acet said not many people are acclaimed by being included on UNESCO's Living Human Treasures List and Neşet Ertaş, who was known as "Bozkırın Tezenesi" (the Plectrum of the Steppe), and bard Şeref Taşlıova were the only ones who were included on the list before him.



Acet learned to play the bağlama (a stringed musical instrument played in the Eastern Mediterranean, Near East, and Central Asia) 50 years ago by the bağlama masters in Alevi- Bektashi culture and began to do "zakirlik," which is playing the bağlama and singing songs in Cemevi. Acet's compositions and folk songs are performed by prominent Turkish folk music musicians such as Sebahat Akkiraz and Mustafa Özarslan. Currently, Acet continues to perform his art at the Şanlıurfa State Turkish Folk Music Choir.



Acet said one of his three children is studying at Ege University Conservatory and stressed that he is very proud to have a child who is also becoming an expert in the bağlama.



Stressing the importance of passing down the art of bards to future generations, Acet said: "UNESCO presents awards to people who are keeping dying arts alive. This is an award that is given to a handful of people. I have the obligation to pass this tradition down to our apprentice to keep it alive. Currently I have a total of 11 apprentices who are conservatory graduates. Some of my apprentices are even doing 'zakirlik' in ceremony in Cemevi. The award that I have received from UNESCO is very meaningful. This award is recognized by our president, prime minister and UNESCO."



Acet also thanked everybody, especially President Erdoğan, for appreciating those who are trying to keep dying cultural values alive.