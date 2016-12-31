Doyens and newcomers to hit Salon in new year

The Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV) Salon will be welcoming various musicians and bands that made a name for themselves in their respective genres and rightfully earned their fame.



In addition, it will also host up-and-coming promising artists who have been working on their unique creations from the day they met music from the middle of January to April, the messenger of spring.



The first guest of the winter season will be the Taksim Trio; the repetitive combination of the clarinet, the bağlama and the qanun. Then, songwriter, composer and saxophonist Korhan Futacı and Black Orchestra will welcome their fans with their rich orchestral music.





Riff Cohen



Local psychedelic band BaBa Zula will play their cult psychedelic music to the world from the Salon stage. Songs from a Breeze, a common project of jazz vocalist Deniz Taşar and bassist Şentürk Öztaş, will host fans with their music that combines the powers of bass and vocal in a minimal and sincere attitude.



Norwegian folk-pop musician Moddi will also visit the Salon with his fresh, acoustic folk-pop melodies. The solo project, Lara Di Lara of Dilara Sakpınar, who is known as the vocalist of 123, will meet her fans with graceful melodies, new stories and tracks from her latest album.



The exciting joint project of Kutay Soyocak and Taner Yücel, Jakuzi, will be on the Salon's stage after a short break.



İKSV is also a stage for discovering new names, it will host Nilüfer Yanya, who is one of the most talked about names in the London music scene with her vocals as delicate as Jeff Buckley and with her tone color resembling Nina Simone's, together with Play Tuşu.





Kat Frankie



Electronic music composer and producer Başak Günak's project Ah! Kosmos will be back on Salon's stage with their award-winning visual shows after a long while.



Salon is not stopping and resisting the cold days of February and will welcome Bugge Wesseltoft's New Conception of Jazz, the Norwegian jazz pianist and composer, Bugge Wesseltoft's iconic electro-jazz project.



Beirut-based blues and garage rock band, The Wanton Bishops; Cass McCombs Band formed by the Californian singer, songwriter and urban poet, Cass McCombs and his friends and Canadian indie rock band, The Dears, which also performed at the 2012 Istanbul Jazz Festival and have bewitching the audiences with their thrilling stage shows within the scope of 100% Music concerts.



The program also includes New Jersey-based singer and songwriter Luke Elliot, who is deemed as already at a point with his songwriting and timeless music; one of the most esteemed rock bands of the local stage and formed by Doğan Duru, Güneş Duru and Berke Özgümüş, Redd; Yinon Muallem, who gave a series of unforgettable performances in many countries around the world and nourishes his creativity with the richness of Turkish and Jewish music, Derya Türkan, Yossi Arnheim and Tuluğ Tırpan's joint project, "Bridges" and Kat Frankie, an Austrian singer and songwriter hypnotizing with rhythmic drums and harsh vocals.



British Seafret, a new name of indie pop, Algerian folk music artist, Souad Massi and alternative stage's Ankara-based band Son Feci Bisiklet will be the guests of Salon for those looking for a new tune.



Greek experimental rock band, No Clear Mind, Riff Cohen, the owner of orientalist melodies from the Middle East to North Africa and from there to Europe within 100% Music concerts and Swedish shoe gaze and indie rock band, The Radio Department will also be giving unforgettable performances at Salon.



With a jump-start to the new season, Salon continues to welcome the most unique names in music from different genres in 2017. The tickets for the 2017 concerts carrying the energy and enthusiasm of the new year at Salon went on sale yesterday.