EU-supported Roma band on the way

The auditions for musicians in line with the project for establishing a "Roma Brass Band through enabling local opportunities" carried out by the Municipality of Buca with the grants of the European Union has commenced.



Roma musicians are presenting their talents in front of an esteemed jury in order to be included in the first Roma brass band of Turkey, consisting of five women and 15 men at the Culture and Arts center of the Municipality of Buca.







Attending the auditions for the Roma brass band, Yaşar Dingör spoke to Anadolu Agency (AA) and noted that musicians usually work without any social security three times a week and therefore, he believes that being in the brass band would mean having insurance and a decent salary and in addition, good training. "Music is endless. We will learn these thanks to our teachers," added Dingör, who became interested in music when he started playing the flute in the 5th grade and said he is worried about certain bias in society. "They say, there would not be any entertainment without the Roma people but we cannot entertain everyone all the time. In shows, game shows and live entertainment, we are portrayed as people who start dancing as soon as they wake up. But this is not the way we live. I am a Roma citizen, yet I don't know how to dance," said Dingör.



The jury member and the trainer at courses, İzmir Municipality's Brass Band Conductor Aydın Öztürk said he is glad to be working with the Roma people and they are very eager and successful. He further added that even if they are closer to the Turkish style in music, when they receive training they will be as good at Western music. "With training we will provide in time, they will learn how to play both Turkish style and Western style songs. Thanks to the training, they will learn how to be successful in both," said Öztürk.



The project coordinator Canan Öztürk noted that they have brought together all parts for the project to be successful and they are also working on employing Roma citizens at the municipality after the project.



Twenty musicians to be selected for the Roma band will receive a training of six months and then, will perform for six months at various activities.