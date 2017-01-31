Classical music turns shortest month into most romantic

With a program that includes baroque music bands, extraordinary figures of classical music, local artists, special projects, poetry readings, children's events and unique exhibitions, İş Sanat has invited art lovers of all ages to its colorful February lineup of events.



Baroque celebration with Matthias Goerne and the 'Freiburgers'



The Freiburger Barockorchester, also known as the "Freiburgers" in the music scene, who gained fame with the modern works they create using instruments from the Baroque era, will be joining Matthias Goerne, one of the most acclaimed baritones of our day, on İş Sanat's stage. Welcomed by the world's most acclaimed stages, such as London's Royal Opera House, the Paris National Opera, Vienna State Opera and Metropolitan Opera, Goerne has performed in many operas, from Wozzeck to Bluebeard's Castle, in leading roles such as Wolfram, Amfortas and Kurwenal. Besides his Grammy nominations, he has also won awards including the ICMA, Diapason d'Or and Arte. After recording concerts with Vladimir Ashkenazy and Alfred Brendel, Goerne recorded the works of Schuber with Christoph Eschenbach and Elisabeth Leonskaja. Scheduled for 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, a concert will be held with the Freiburger Barockorchester, which has received numerous awards for its discography of more than 60 CDs. The concert will be conducted by German concert meister Gottfried von der Goltz, who is acclaimed for his knowledge of the Baroque repertoire.



Music feast from extraordinary duo of classical music



World renowned cellist Mischa Maisky and his pianist daughter Lily Maisky will be welcomed on stage with a concert that music lovers would not want to miss.







Being the only cellist who had the chance to work with the doyens of cello Mstislav Rostropovich and Gregor Piatigorsky, Mischa Maisky rose to fame with the Leningrad Philharmonic Orchestra in 1962 and earned the "Tomorrow's Rostropovich" title.



One of the most special artists of Deutsche Grammophon, Maisky released more than 35 records throughout his life and he worked with the Vienna Philharmonic, the Berlin Philharmonic, the London Symphony, the Israel Symphony and the Paris Orchestra.



With his Bach tour in 2000, he performed 100 concerts, won the Tokyo Record Company's award five times and the Echo Deutscher Schallplattenpreis three times. He also won other prestigious awards such as the Grand Prix du Disque and the Diapason d'Or.



Performing with her father and also giving single concerts, young pianist Lily Maisky took the stage at various redeemed halls around the world, including London's Royal Festival Hall, the Concerthaus in Vienna, Carnegie Hall in New York and the Suntory Hall in Tokyo. The young artist shared the stage with important names including Julian Rachlin, Janine Jansen, Renaud Capuçon, Sergey Krylov, and Nicholas Angelich.



This amazing father-daughter duo will be performing live on İş Sanat's stage in Istanbul at 8:30 p.m. local time on Feb. 9.



Young stars of violin will shine at İş Sanat







The February concert in the "Shining Stars" series organized by İş Sanat at Milli Reasürans will welcome the young and talented violinists, Gamze Erengönül and Yiğit Karataş. In the specially prepared repertoire, Erengönül and Karataş will demonstrate their instrument mastery on Monday, Feb. 27 at 8:30 p.m.