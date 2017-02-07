Renowned violinist Sergey Kravchenko to offer course in Antalya

The famous Russian violinist Sergey Kravchenko is slated to pass his knowledge on to Turkish students by offering master classes in Antalya.

As a tourist, Kravchenko first visited Antalya in 1994, but it was later in 2006 when he truly fell in love with the city while performing at the Aspendos Antique Theater. "There are no such acoustics anywhere else in the world, and I fell in love with Antalya and Aspendos," he said. He returned to the city again in 2010 as a tourist.

"I am very impressed by the historical and natural beauties of Antalya," Kravchenko added, "there is a beautiful mosaic here, people from all over the world live here without problems, and the Mediterranean attracts me very much."

Kravchenko longed to pass on his experience to young violinists, so he started his Master Class Project, which he had to postpone for several reasons, including the Russian plane crash as well as the assassination of the Russian ambassador. He hopes to train 10-12 students each year as part of his long-term project plan.

Sergey Kravchenko was born in Odessa in 1947. He began playing the violin aged 7 and entered the Moscow State Conservatory when he turned 18. He mastered the instrument under the mentorship of Leonid Kogan and worked as his assistant in the Moscow Tchaikovsky Conservatory. He is regarded as a living violin legend in Russia.