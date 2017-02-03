'We are all Muslims'

If you had any doubt about what Trump's America would look like or whether he would continue his discriminative and politically incorrect discourse once he became the 45th president of the United States, his first week in office is a clear sign of it, and showed us his idea of what a "great" America looks like. In just his first week, he reasserted campaign pledges and already started implementing his policies.



During his election campaign, he used security fears related to terrorism for his own political agenda and placed Muslims and refugees at the center. He did not consider the feelings of American Muslims who became an object of hostility and alienation in their own country.



In just a week, he abandoned Obama's signature trade deal, the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), and declared an end to the free trade strategy, blaming it for putting Americans out of work. It is a devastating decision for most of the countries, including Japan, who trusted the U.S. against the rising economic power of China. Trump started another diplomatic storm, humiliating his neighbor. Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto cancelled a meeting with Trump after the U.S. president announced that he would built a wall and force Mexico to pay for it. And finally, with an executive order he froze entrance for all refugees from Syria and banned entry for foreign nationals from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, all Muslim-majority states, with the pretext of their link to terrorism.



Trump disagrees but this decree can easily be labeled a Muslim ban. While it sparked outrage all around the world, the ban also resulted in chaos at airports due to its grey areas, and the law was implemented according to each enforcer's understanding of the order.



First things first, there is nothing wrong with changing or redefining laws or security measures. No one can have an objection to that. Additionally, it is incorrect to think that the Obama administration was refugee-friendly and this period ended with Trump. On the contrary, the U.S. blocked refugees' entry to the country with quotas during the Obama administration as well.



What is different and disturbing is the language Trump uses and the content of it. It provokes Muslims, creates uneasiness, and increases hostility toward the Muslim population, adding fuel to the existing xenophobia. And let's not forget that the U.S. is not Europe



and can control the flow that may threaten its security. Protected by the oceans, the U.S. is not in the vicinity of the MENA region and it has strict border controls that make illegal immigration from that region almost impossible.



What is more alarming is that this decree helps radical extremist groups like Daesh make their case. It confirms Daesh's claim that the U.S. is at war with Islam. This weakens the real Muslim voices. In targeting Muslims, Washington also loses the credibility of its "war against terror." Furthermore, there is no guarantee that this ban will provide more security to Americans.



American allies in the Middle East can easily conclude that their problematic relations with Obama will continue with the Trump presidency as well. It is hard to believe that these countries will stay indifferent to such an attack on their faith.



The export of democracy ended with Obama. Now it looks like Trump's America will need to reexamine its definition of democracy when religion-based decrees that run contrary to its core values are issued. We witnessed the powerful protests from the American public with the "We are all Muslims!" campaign. However, sadly, it is not difficult to conclude that, admitting that the implementation of the ban is not perfect, Trump's core electorate will approve it as long as it improves their security.



The saddest part of the ban is that it was announced on Jan. 27, the International Holocaust Remembrance Day set by the United Nations. During the ceremony held at Ankara University, Deputy Prime Minister Tuğrul Türkeş described the Holocaust as "a powerful voice from history to remind us the cost of targeting a particular religious or ethnic group and blaming them a



s the source of domestic problems by simplifying the solution through vengeance and hatred."He added that the Holocaust did not begin with the "final solution" but long before, "when the seeds of prejudice, racism and hatred spread across Europe and the society remained indifferent and inactive against it."



While the lesson from the Holocaust is in front of us, it is very worrisome that we still have not learned from history.



* Shalom columnist, a weekly Turkish-Jewish newspaper