US colonel praises Turkey's contribution to int'l coalition against Daesh

U.S. Colonel John Dorrian, the spokesman for Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve, U.S. Central Command, praised Turkey's contribution to the international coalition against Daesh, saying that it provides 'tremendous service to the international coalition.'

Dorrian hailed Turkey-backed operation by Free Syrian Army (FSA) elements in northern Syria and underlined that it provided great support to the coalition forces, in an interview with Anadolu Agency in London.

He noted that Operation Euphrates Shield puts significant pressure on Daesh terrorists, and isolates them.

"With the operation conducted by Turkey, numerous villages and towns, including the historically significant Dabiq, have been liberated" Dorrian said and added that Turkey destroyed Daesh propaganda regarding the town of Dabiq, and forced terrorists to change the name of their mouthpiece.

In response to a question about supporting Turkey's plans to proceed to Manbij to clear YPG terrorists from the area, Dorrian said that the U.S. will continue to discuss the matter through diplomatic channels with NATO ally Turkey.

Turkey is determined to clear YPG presence in Manbij and has already given multiple warnings to the U.S. saying that the YPG must leave the area and retreat to the east of the Euphrates.

On Aug. 24, Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield to clear the towns of Jarablus, al-Rai and al-Bab of Daesh militants, while also preventing the YPG from extending its control over these towns.