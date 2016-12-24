Erdoğan says Turkey will embrace the opressed in Christmas message

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Saturday released a Christmas message extending season's greetings to Turkey's Christian citizens as well as to the Christian world.

In the message, released by the Presidential Press Office, Erdoğan said that Turkey's culture of tolerance has enabled a wide range of beliefs and traditions to live together in peace in its region.

"We, the members of this deep-rooted tradition, continue to embrace all the oppressed who have escaped war, oppression, and pressure," the president added.

For Christians, Christmas mass announces the day Jesus Christ was born.

One of Christianity's most culturally significant celebrations, Christmas Eve is observed by most non-Orthodox Christians on Dec. 24 of every year.