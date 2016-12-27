Turkish Red Crescent to mobilize int'l community if Assad attacks Idlib

Kerem Kınık, head of the Turkish Red Crescent, vowed to mobilize the international community if Idlib is attacked by the Bashar Assad regime as Aleppo was previously bombed.







The Turkish Red Crescent has been working around the clock to provide Aleppo evacuees with tents, blankets, beds and basic humanitarian aid in harsh winter conditions. With more than 40,000 people fleeing Aleppo, there is an urgent need in Idlib to provide people with a safe shelter.



However, the Assad regime has renewed its deadly air campaigns against civilians in Idlib. It is feared that Aleppo evacuees might again reel under the deadly airstrikes. "We will try to mobilize the international community if the Assad regime decides to attack Idlib after Aleppo," Kınık said.



Claiming Turkey "did not leave the people of Aleppo alone" and did "everything it could in the evacuation process," Kınık said, "We believe that Ankara will make every diplomatic effort and find a way to protect those people." He added that nongovernmental organizations (NGO) such as the Turkish Red Crescent have no other choice but to try legal avenues.



Kınık said that a new life has started for the people who have fled Aleppo. Explaining that the Turkish Red Crescent has been lending a helping hand to Syrians since 2011, Kınık said that he was also present in the evacuation process from Aleppo. "Even though there were undesired incidents, we completed the evacuations from Aleppo," he said.



Sharing information regarding the current state of tent camps in Idlib, Kınık said that the evacuees were settled in mosques, schools and other buildings in the beginning. "A tent camp for 10,000 people is being planned," he said.



Last week, Daily Sabah traveled to the Kammunah area in Idlib with the Turkish Red Crescent. The Turkish Red Crescent, along with other Turkish NGOs, was working under tough winter conditions to complete the tent camp. Each tent is intended to shelter a family of five or six, at most. Thousands of Aleppo evacuees are expected to be settled in the tents.



Some of the evacuees were taken to Turkey as well. The heavily wounded and elderly were provided with a safe haven inside Turkish borders. As many as 246 injured civilians evacuated from the Syrian city of Aleppo have been treated at hospitals in Turkey, the Directorate General of Press and Information announced yesterday.



The injured were treated at hospitals in southeastern Hatay province shortly after they were evacuated from western Aleppo to Idlib, another Syrian city under opposition control, the directorate said in a statement.



When asked about whether further Aleppo evacuees will be allowed entry into Turkey, Kınık said that the Turkish Red Crescent has no concrete information regarding the issue. "According to information provided to the Turkish Red Crescent, only those who need to be treated in more advanced Turkish hospitals will be taken to Turkey," he said.



He also predicted that the elderly and babies who need to be looked after could be allowed entry into Turkey with such a mechanism.



Meanwhile, 34 of the injured civilians succumbed to their wounds in southern Hatay province.



The statement also said 33 Aleppo locals had been discharged from hospital; 98 of the injured were children.