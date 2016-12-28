Turkey to set up safe zone for Syrian refugees

Deputy Prime Minister Veysi Kaynak said Tuesday that Ankara is planning to set up a camp for Syrian refugees, where they will be safe from airstrikes.



Stressing that Ankara has located a large area to set up a camp for Syrian refugees, Kaynak said that the Turkish air defense system will be able to protect the camp.



"We wanted to set up such a camp that is both outside Turkey and not under the threat of the Assad regime," he said.



In addition, Kaynak said that the government will also establish little villages in the southern border province of Kilis. He underscored that hundreds of thousands of people have been left out in the cold.



"190,000 people are homeless. If we set up village homes, the soil is fertile there," he said.