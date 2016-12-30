Main opposition CHP likely to hold extraordinary congress in 2017

Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) may hold an extraordinary congress to change party chairmanship, Daily Sabah learned from intra-party sources.



Meanwhile, the former head of the Istanbul Bar Association Ümit Kocasakal hinted that he will run for CHP chairmanship against the current chairman, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.



Answering a question on whether he would consider running for CHP chairmanship, Kocasakal said that he could take over the responsibility.



"If the Turkish nation gives us a responsibility we don't have the option to refuse it. There is a new momentum in party dynamics and a new groundswell. This is a new national movement and no one can stop it," Kocasakal said speaking on TV on Dec. 28 while suggesting CHP voters to be patient a little longer.



Current CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu became chairman after former Chairman Deniz Baykal resigned from post in May 2010 after a tape allegedly showing him having sex with a CHP lawmaker was leaked on the internet.



Regarding the tape scandal, the Ankara Public Prosecutor's Office issued arrest warrants in August 2016 for 120 suspected Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) whose members were involved in the sex tape conspiracy cases.



In 2014, the CHP's then İzmir deputy Birgül Ayman Güler accused her party of forming an alliance with FETÖ during the March 30 local elections when they cooperated with different elements of the movement in the provinces and districts.



"Despite the party administration's denials, the CHP has cooperated with the Gülen Movement during the March 30 local elections," Güler said in December 2014.



In addition, Kılıçdaroğlu's chief adviser Dr. Fatih Gürsul was arrested last week over ties with FETÖ.



Under Kılıçdaroğlu's chairmanship in the last six years, the main opposition CHP lost three general and one local elections against the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and this poor performance has stirred intra-party dissidents from time to time.



The CHP held its last congress in January 2016, however, intra-party oppositions in the CHP could not collect enough support during the provincial party congress to change the party administration in the previous congress.



Intra-party sources indicated that party dissidents will start to gather signatures to hold extraordinary congress in the coming days and Ümit Kocasakal is expected to announce his candidacy shortly thereafter.