Nearly 300 injured civilians from Aleppo get treatment in Turkey

The number of injured civilians from Aleppo treated in Turkey reached 289 after evacuation from the war-torn Syrian city of Aleppo, Turkish authorities said Thursday.



According to the Prime Ministry Directorate General of Press and Information, 41 of the 289 injured civilians succumbed to their wounds despite all efforts while 41 others were discharged and 104 were transferred to other hospitals in different provinces in the country.



A total of 127 injured are minors, the press office said.



Two weeks ago, Syrian opposition forces and the regime reached a cease-fire deal, brokered by Turkey and Russia, to evacuate civilians from eastern Aleppo to safe areas in opposition-held Idlib.



So far, some 44,000 people have been evacuated from the area, according to Turkish authorities.