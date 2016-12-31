Mega projects to continue in Turkey in 2017, PM Yıldırım says in New Year's message

Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım has vowed Saturday in his new year's message for the continuation of mega projects all across Turkey.

Releasing a new year's message on his website, Binali Yıldırım marked 2016's mega projects such as Istanbul's Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge, the Eurasia Tunnel under the Bosphorus, Osmangazi Bridge as part of Istanbul-Izmir Highway Project and The Ilgaz Mountain Tunnel.

"We continue to invest in every corner of Turkey [...] Our country will proceed on its path with firm steps in 2017," he said.

Yıldırım stated that the government will focus more on social justice, prosperity and economic development in the new year.

"Turkey will become a center of stability and power not only within its own borders but also in the region and the world," the PM said, underlining that Turkey will "crown" itself with new successes in democracy, human rights, and development.

He also promised that the government will maintain democratic stability, legal order and the security of the country, while pointing out that the cooperation with opposition parties will enhance social solidarity and eliminate terrorism.

"No one will be able to hurt our brotherhood, peace," he added.