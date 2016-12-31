‘No matter what, Turkey will continue to become shelter for Syrians,’ PM says

Turkey will continue to become a shelter for Syrians, Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım said on Saturday in a meeting in Turkey's southern city of Kilis, addressing Syrian refugees in the city which has become a shelter for them after fleeing from the civil war.

Speaking in the city's Öncüpınar border crossing, Yıldırım said that Turkey, which is hosting more than 3 million Syrian refugees, will continue to host Syrians no matter what happens in the future and said that "Turks and Syrians are brothers; we were with you yesterday, we will be with you tomorrow."

Yıldırım's words were also translated into Arabic during the meeting.



Yıldırım noted that Turkish people were aware of how hard its is to leave their home, family, relatives and country behind, and said that "Your sorrow is our sorrow, we know how cruelly you were treated, we know how Aleppo was massacred, and we know how the people of Aleppo were killed, but please do not forget that tyrants will pay the price."

Prime Minister Yıldırım noted that under the leadership of President Erdoğan, Turkey worked much for the recent ceasefire as to not let Syrians experience the same tragedy again, and said: "Our governments have worked hard for the ceasefire and have made a beginning following long negotiations, we hope the ceasefire will be permanent."

The West still silent

Yıldırım slammed Western countries' silence over the Syrian tragedy and terrorist groups' activities in the region, and said they haven't done anything so far to find a solution to the humanitarian crisis, and added: "Although the whole world is silent, Turkey will continue to fight against terror groups and fight for Syrian people."

Yıldırım ended his words with: "We will work hard for a better future to strengthen our brotherhood and for good days in the future."



Vowing to 'destroy' terrorists in Turkey, Syria



Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım also vowed to destroy all terrorists in Turkey and Syria. Remembering the victims of terrorism, who have been killed in various attacks carried out by PKK, Daesh and PYD terrorist organizations, as well as in the deadly July 15 failed coup attempt by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), Yıldırım said that Turkey will fight to end terror in the country and the world.

The PM also touched upon the fight against terror on its borders. Stating that terrorists got their logistical support through Syria, Yıldırım said: "From wherever this [terror] threat is coming from, our priority is to defeat it by using our right of self-defense."

"We also expect serious cooperation from the new U.S. administration against the YPG/PYD terrorist group," he added.



Turkey maintains that there is no difference between the YPG and the PKK, as they share the same leadership, ideology and organic-organizational links. Consequently, Ankara has repeatedly said that any military support to the PYD/YPG was eventually transferred to the PKK, and ultimately used against Turkey.



Turkey has repeatedly warned against the YPG's aim of making demographic changes in areas captured from Daesh in northern Syria, a call ignored by the U.S. as it continued to support the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is predominantly led by the YPG, and labelled it "the anti-Daesh coalition's most effective partner in fight against the terror group."

Unlike the PKK, Washington does not list the YPG as a terrorist group. The U.S. had previously sent military advisers and arms to Kobani to assist the YPG in its offensive on Manbij, located west of the Euphrates River near Aleppo.