Turkey won't stop pursuing its goals in 2017, Erdoğan says in New Year's message

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan highlighted in his New Year's message that Turkey will continue to fight against terrorist organizations and meet its goals in 2017, despite attempts to slow it down and will enjoy a brighter future through unity and solidarity amongst its people.

Noting that Turkey has experienced many distressing incidents in 2016, Erdoğan said that he hopes 2017 brings security, peace, happiness and prosperity to the country, the region and the world.

Remembering the victims of terrorism, who have been killed in various attacks carried out by PKK, Daesh and PYD terrorist organizations, as well as in the deadly July 15 failed coup attempt by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), Erdoğan pledged that Turkey will continue to take measures to ensure domestic security.

"Hopefully in 2017 we will destroy terrorist organizations and will also achieve greater economic success," Erdoğan said, adding that Turkey will 'surely' reach its 2023 goals, along with its 2053 and 2071 goals in the future.

"As the vilest terror attack and an attempt for occupation in the history of our country, the July 15 failed coup attempt has undoubtedly left its mark in the history of the republic and not just 2016" Erdoğan said. He continued by saying that the Turkish nation has displayed its determination to protect its country, democracy and the future.

Turkey will also continue to clear all FETÖ members who infiltrated state institutions, non-governmental organizations, as well as business spheres through lawful means.

A bright future awaits Turkey if it successfully gets over the 'transition process' and continues to proceed towards meeting its goals, Erdoğan said, highlighting that unity and fraternity amongst all people is necessary to fulfill all of such goals and enjoy a better future together as a nation.