360 injured from Syria's Aleppo treated in Turkey

The number of injured civilians from Syria's war-torn Aleppo city sent to hospitals in Turkey has reached 360, according to a Turkish authority on Tuesday.Aleppo locals had arrived in Turkey after they were evacuated from the Syrian city under a deal.



According to information received from the Prime Ministry's Directorate General of Press and Information, 48 of the 360 injured civilians had succumbed to their wounds while 67 others were discharged.



Also, 168 of the injured were under 18 years of age.



Late last month, Syrian opposition forces and the regime reached a cease-fire deal, brokered by Turkey and Russia, to evacuate civilians from eastern Aleppo to safe areas in opposition-held Idlib.So far, some 44,000 people have been evacuated from the area, according to Turkish authorities.



Turkish relief foundations and humanitarian organizations are continuing to provide aid to evacuees in Idlib.



Syria has been locked in a devastating war since early 2011, when Bashar Assad's regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests-which erupted as part of the Arab Spring uprisings-with unexpected ferocity.