FETÖ shuts down offices in Washington

The Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) shut down its offices in Washington, Daily Sabah has learned.

Daily Sabah went to three addresses in Washington where four FETÖ institutions used to operate. It was found that the terrorist group moved out from the addresses. Four Gülenist institutions, namely the Turkish American Alliance (TAA), the Rumi Forum, the Rethink Institute and the American Turkish Friendship Association, have evacuated the offices.

It remains unknown where the aforementioned institutions operate in Washington. An employee in one of the addresses told Daily Sabah that the institutions moved out months ago. Samanyolu TV, a FETÖ-linked TV channel, had a studio in one of the addresses, as well.

On July 15, a small military junta linked to FETÖ attempted to stage a coup to topple the democratically elected president and government in Turkey and impose martial law. The attempt was prevented by military troops loyal to the government, along with police units and millions of Turkish citizens in favor of democracy.

Following the coup attempt, the government requested the extradition of FETÖ leader Fetullah Gülen on the grounds that he had masterminded the coup plan. The U.S. administration has yet to deliver Ankara's request.