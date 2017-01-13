Snap election possible if parliament becomes dysfunctional, Erdoğan says

A snap election could be considered if the parliament becomes dysfunctional, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Friday, as deputies continue their heated discussion on the constitutional amendment package including a switch to presidential system.

President Erdoğan criticized the latest parliament brawl, in which a deputy of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) was bitten on his leg by an unknown deputy from the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) while another one's nose was broken after getting punched on the face, and called for a more calm and democratic manner for future discussions in the parliament.

The President said that the parliament adopted the first eight articles of the new constitutional reform package despite the brawl amongst deputies, adding that eventually Turkish people would decide on this matter in a referendum.

"I believe that the constitutional reform debates will be completed this week", he said.

Erdoğan also said that 338 to 348 deputies approved the articles so far in primary voting, stating that he hoped the second round of voting on the whole package in the parliament would end up with the same numbers.

"Whatever our people will decide, we will approve and respect this decision", Erdoğan added.

The President also addressed ongoing Cyprus reunification talks, reminding that it was out of the question for Turkish troops to pull out of Cyprus.

Greece was fleeing again from a solution to the Cyprus issue, despite the sincere efforts of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), he said.

"We have told Cyprus and Greece clearly that they should not expect a solution without Turkey as guarantor", Erdoğan told reporters also adding that Turkish troops leaving Cyprus was out of agenda, unless both sides pulled out.

Erdoğan said that the Annan Plan was not in effect anymore, and gave an example for a norm to reach a fair and comprehensive peace with TRNC taking over the presidency for one term, and Greek Cypriots governing for two terms.

Commenting on the rising trend of the euro and the dollar against the lira Erdoğan said :"The Turkish lira will be strengthened after trade in local currencies will be implemented." He called for the Turkish people to convert their foreign exchange savings to Turkish lira, to relieve the markets.