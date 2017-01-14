Hezbollah targets Syrian regime officials in Wadi Barada

Hezbollah targets Syrian regime delegation in Wadi Barada An Assad regime delegation, which came to the Wadi Barada area to fix water supply lines after an agreement was reached with the opposition to restore the water supply of Damascus, were targeted by Hezbollah militias yesterday, several Arabic news outlets reported.



The meeting between the regime delegation and opposition representatives was held at 9 a.m., despite continuing clashes and dozens of strikes from warplanes and helicopters on the Wadi Barada valley. Following the meeting, the delegation entered into the Wadi Barada area to begin the implementation of the first term; raising the flag of the Assad regime on the al-Fijeh spring facility.



Upon the arrival of the delegation cars to the region, Hezbollah militias opened fire on the cars and launched a mortar attack. It resulted in the burning of cars, and the delegation was forced to hide for hours in order to enable a secure exit from Wadi Barada.



However, al-Jazeera Arabic reported that it was the Assad regime that targeted the delegation and opposition representatives, not Hezbollah. It was reported that the attack came at the time the delegation was in the meeting with the opposition groups' representatives to solve the water problem in the area.



Last week, Hezbollah militants also blocked a Russian military delegation consisting of four military officers from entering the Wadi Barada area, who were invited by local residents to check the status of military activities in the area in regard to the implementation of the recent Turkish-Russian brokered cease-fire. The Russian delegation then returned to Damascus.



Also, in late December, Iran-backed paramilitary groups and Hezbollah attempted to sabotage the Aleppo evacuation deal brokered by Ankara and Moscow by refusing to let citizens leave the city.



Despite its acts that threaten the Syrian cease-fire, Iran has been suggesting that Hezbollah militiamen stay in Syria, and earlier this week, an adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said fighters from Hezbollah would not leave Syria despite the cease-fire deal.