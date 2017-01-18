MHP leader Bahçeli accuses CHP of 'hindering the will of the people'

Prior to a noon meeting between opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli and the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu today, Bahçeli harshly criticized the CHP for its political stance on the proposed constitutional changes, saying the CHP's attitude hinders the will of the Turkish people and goes against the national demand for change.



In comments made via his personal social media account prior to the meeting, The MHP's Bahçeli accused the CHP chairman of thwarting efforts to bring the constitutional amendment package to vote in a referendum, causing a social media storm amid Kılıçdaroğlu's efforts to alter Bahçeli's position regarding the constitutional amendment proposal. During the meeting held between the two leaders at the request of Kılıçdaroğlu on Tuesday, the latter is expected to urge Bahçeli and MHP deputies - who voted in support of the amendment package during the first round of voting in parliament - to slow the voting process, impede the constitutional amendment and the possible referendum in April.



Key aspects of the constitutional amendment package including the proposed changes in the Turkish system of government are expected to top the agenda at the meeting, while Kılıçdaroğlu is likely to express his discontent regarding the future of Turkey amid accusations that the proposed amendments amount to a regime change. With the first round of amendments having been finalized and accepted by a majority in parliament, the final outcome remains to be seen.



MHP leader Bahçeli further criticized opposition party deputies for the CHP's controversial stance against the constitutional amendment as seen in the results of the first round of voting in the General Assembly: "The CHP administration that gave up hope for the Turkish nation's ability to decide on the future of the country went out of line in order to block and destroy the "national will." Preventing other parliamentary deputies from giving speeches in front of the platform, resorting to violence, their ineffective role-play and statements of imputation and aspersion made within parliament should thoroughly embarrass CHP members of parliament," he said. Bahçeli also stated that the CHP and its alliance are trying to create a chaotic environment in parliament, pitching unrealistic scenarios in an attempt to rob the Turkish nation of its right to decide on its own future.



Regarding the second round of voting on the constitutional amendment package that will take place on Wednesday, Bahçeli pointed out that the vote will be for the national will, not merely an amendment, stressing that whoever is distrustful or insensitive of the will of the Turkish nation should be ashamed. CHP members protesting the parliamentary vote are expected to employ different tactics in efforts which CHP group deputy Chairman Özgür Özel called "efforts to keep watching us" with additional outbursts by the CHP expected.