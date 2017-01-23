Ceasefire-focused Astana talks to begin in Kazakhstan

Talks between Syrian opposition factions and the Assad regime are set to begin in Kazakhstan. The Syrian opposition delegation to peace talks said it would only discuss ways to salvage a fragile Russian-Turkish ceasefire it sees as having been violated chiefly by Iranian-backed militias in Syria.

Monday's meeting will be the first between Syria's warring sides in a year and is expected to focus on consolidating a shaky cease-fire that has been in place since Dec. 30.

The talks are sponsored by Russia, Turkey and Iran whose representatives in the Kazakh capital of Astana have held meetings with delegates from both sides late into the evening Sunday and early on Monday.

The opposition delegation, which arrived in Astana on Sunday, is made up of about a dozen opposition figures led by Mohammad Alloush of the powerful Army of Islam opposition group.

The Assad regime has sent its U.N. ambassador, Bashar Ja'afari, and military delegates.