Turkish gov't reduces detention terms with new decree

Four new governmental decrees, including one to set up a new commission to receive applications regarding the ongoing state of emergency and reduce possible detention terms from 30 days to seven days, came into force after they were published in the Official Gazette on Monday.



Accordingly, "The State of Emergency Procedures Investigation Commission," has been established to evaluate and make decisions about applications related to operations made within the scope of the decree laws.



In addition, the duration of custody, which was extended to 30 days with a previous decree, was reduced to seven days, although the regulation will not be applied to people who are already in custody.



In compliance with the decrees, 367 more people were dismissed from a number of public institutions and organizations, while 124 people returned to their posts.



Shedding light on the commission to investigate statutory decrees that were passed during the state of emergency, Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmuş said, "Four members of this commission will be appointed by the prime ministry, while the remaining will be appointed by the Justice Ministry, Interior Ministry and the Supreme Board of Judges and Prosecutors."



"It was decided that a commission consisting of seven members was to be established to evaluate the objections to the statutory decrees and investigate the dismissals, suspensions, associations, foundations and firms that were closed down. The commission will stay active for two years. This commission will be the most effective means to correct faulty or deficient decisions," added Kurtulmuş.



Highlighting that time to be spent in custody was decreased from 30 days to seven days in the recent statutory decrees, Kurtulmuş said, "Initially, it aimed to provide adequate time to probe Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) affiliates and have them under constant watch. This application was removed, along with restriction to seek legal advice in the first five days of custody. Therefore, suspects under custody will be put through the legal process within seven days and they will be able to seek legal advice."