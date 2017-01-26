Trump to implement safe zones in Syria, as suggested by Turkey for years

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he will order the State Department and the Department of Defense to propose plans to set up a safe zone for refugees fleeing the Syrian conflict since 2011, a proposal Turkey has backed for several years despite former U.S. President Barack Obama's reluctance. "I'll absolutely do safe zones in Syria for the people," he added. Trump's comment on the safe zone was made as a criticism to Europe's approach to the refugee issue, while no details were given on how the safe zone will be established.

Turkey has long called on the U.S. and the international community to support the establishment of a safe zone in northern Syria but drew little support. Following an increase in the number of terror threats, coming from northern Syria into Turkey, it launched Operation Euphrates Shield while backing the opposition Free Syrian Army (FSA) against terrorist elements including, Daesh as well as the PKK-affiliated Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its armed wing, the People's Protection Units (YPG).The campaign, especially in its initial stages, captured its operational targets rapidly, starting with Jarablus. It cleared off an area of about 1,100 square kilometers within its first 50 days and subsequently, secured an area of 2,000 square kilometers up until now.The ultimate aim of Operation Euphrates Shield is to clear the presence of any terrorist groups from Turkey's borders and form a terror-free zone across an area of 5,000 square kilometers, comprising of the towns of al-Bab, al-Rai, Azaz, Jarablus and Manbij.Turkey's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hüseyin Müftüoğlu also commented on the issue, highlighting that Turkey has long supported the creation of a safe zone. "We have to see the results of Trump's work on the issue," Müftüoğlu said yesterday at a press conference in Ankara.Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov commented on Trump's remarks yesterday, saying that the U.S. has not consulted with Russia on the decision to create a safe zone."No, our American partners have not consulted with us. It is their own decision. What is important to us is that it [the decision] does not make the situation for refugees worse, and all of the outcomes must be assessed," Peskov said.Burhanettin Duran, director of the Ankara-based Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA), said Trump's proposal on establishing a safe zone can be seen as a consequence of the effective process in Astana on Syrian peace, which was mediated between Russia, Turkey and Iran, to bring the Assad regime and Syria's moderate opposition group together around the same table."Trump wants to approach the Syria issue more effectively to cover up the void left behind from the Obama administration. However, which actor[s] would be chosen as partners is an important unknown at the moment," Duran said and added that if the Trump administration chooses to become an effective side in the peace process with Russia and Turkey, by also taking stance against all terror groups, then the safe zone proposal could become a complementary plan on the overall solution for the Syrian conflict.Despite Ankara being a NATO ally with the U.S., the Obama administration was very reluctant to back Turkey militarily in the area, mostly due to a conflict of interest with its partner on the ground, namely, the YPG. Even though the PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, Washington has so far rejected to recognize the YPG as a terrorist organization, despite protests from Turkish people and the presentation of countless pieces of evidence by Ankara to prove that the YPG is indeed the Syrian affiliate of the PKK.Commenting on the issue, Ali Bakeer, an expert on Middle East affairs, said that it was too early to draw any concrete conclusions regarding the safe zone issue. Bakeer emphasized that because it would take up to 90 days to be put into action, many other developments could emerge under Trump administration."In general, I believe Iran and the Assad regime will definitely refuse such an idea as it will forcefully deprive them of the barrel bombs strategy in certain areas to be designated, and would mainly serve the refugees and facilitate their come back to their areas, a step Iran and Assad are trying to hinder," Bakeer added, commenting on the response which could come from Iran and the Assad regime in Syria."As for Turkey, it will be a positive development as it has long advocated such a plan. Establishing safe zone in northern Syria will definitely fit into Turkey's strategy to achieve its main goals there. However, I think we should closely check the Russian responses, as we still don't know the kind of relation there will be between the U.S. and Russia and whether they will have different visions regarding the developments in Syria and the final goals there," he added."Right now, for us to control all of the airspace in Syria, it would require us to go to war against Syria and Russia, [and] that's a pretty fundamental decision that certainly I'm not going make," Gen. Joseph F. Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, had told Congress in September.On Wednesday, Reuters revealed a document, which said Trump would order the Pentagon and the State Department to prepare a plan for establishing a safe zone in Syria.Reuters report said that the draft executive order, awaiting Trump's signature signaled, the new administration was prepared to take a step that Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama, long resisted. The draft order read, "The Secretary of State, in conjunction with the Secretary of Defense, is directed within 90 days of the date of this order to produce a plan to provide safe areas in Syria and in the surrounding region, in which Syrian nationals displaced from their homeland can await firm settlement, such as repatriation or potential third-country resettlement," the Reuters report added."The effect of a U.S.-underwritten safe zone would depend very much on what it entails. If a U.S. safe zone is solely a refuge for civilians, separate from a place where the rebel will be allowed to organize, then it will have little resistance from the pro-Assad coalition [Iran, Russia]. However, if otherwise, then it would be fiercely rejected [by the Assad regime, Russia, and Iran]," Kyle W. Orton, a Middle East analyst with the U.K.-based Henry Jackson Society said.Trump's proposal has no details, which has raised question on the location of the safe zone. It could be along the Syria's border with Turkey, or Jordan, two countries that have faced heavy refugee burden within their borders. The new president's safe zone proposal is seen as part of his plans to tackle immigration, a promise he utilized during the election campaign, including a temporary ban on most refugees to the U.S. and a suspension on visas for Syrian and six other Middle Eastern and African countries' citizens.