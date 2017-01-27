People acted like true Jedis of democracy to foil coup, says Turkish deputy

Last year's failed July 15 coup attempt, perpetrated by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), was thwarted by the Turkish people as they acted like true Jedis of democracy, Turkish Deputy Ertan Aydın said at a panel in Pretoria, South Africa yesterday. During the panel, titled, "Turkey and South Africa: Regional Powers with Global Responsibilities," organized by the Al-Sharq Forum and Afro-Middle East Center, Aydın said, "contrary to common misperceptions of the July 15 Gülenist coup attempt being poorly planned, it was in fact the best planned coup in modern Turkey's history. It was an attempt to impose martial law on the people and relied solely on the coordinated preparations of Gülenists working in civil society, social media and the bureaucracy.""If the military coup had been successful, Gülenists within the bureaucracy and different segments of the civil society would have been ready to assist their accomplices within the ranks of the Turkish military, on the morning after the coup," Aydın said.



Pointing out that the Turkish public was not even aware that there were so many Gülenist officers serving in higher ranks of the military, while hiding their true identity from the public, Aydın said, "The coup failed because the Turkish people acted like true Jedis of democracy, resisting military tanks and the bullets sprayed by Gülen's ‘Hizmet Army,' to reclaim both democracy and the Turkish Republic through bravery and self-sacrifice."He went on to say that "Since Gülen followers were not ‘clones,' the Turkish public have been left wondering what made them so dedicated to the messianic worship of Gülen and how they were able to use other organizations and people for their own purposes."



Claiming that the coup plotters had relied on international support for their actions, Aydın said, the reason behind this was they were convinced that by taking a strong opposing stance against President Erdoğan would align them more closely with the convictions of European, American media outlets and politicians, which would in turn make their new government appear more acceptable to the West.



"Western media coverage of the events in Turkey since July 15 only confirms the confidence of coup leaders that they would receive international support if they succeeded," he said.



Warning South African officials about the FETÖ's activities and their real intentions, Aydın said that Gülenists care more about their global influence than the interest of the African people.



He said, "Now that these false agents of the Turkish people have been removed as an obstacle between Turkey and Africa, we could expect better relations between our societies."