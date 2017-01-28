   
BBC reporter's 'a lot of gold' claim floods Twitter with jokes

A false claim made by a BBC journalist on Saturday that there was "a lot of gold" at the Turkish presidential palace has turned into a source of fun for Turkish social media users.

The BBC's Political Editor, Laura Kuenssberg, tweeted earlier on Tuesday: "In Erdogan's Palace - there's a lot of gold," sharing a photo of a stage -- where the press briefings are conducted -- and its walls with some decorations at the presidential palace.


After an hour, she shared another photo of some elevators at the presidential palace, tweeting: "another world leader fond of golden lifts."


The presidency said the claims were 'lies' and that the decorations in the photos shared by the reporter were just gold colored.

However, Turkish Twitter users decided to use the opportunity; some shared photos of yellow taxis in Istanbul and asked Kuenssberg to report that Turkish drivers were driving gold vehicles while others criticized her journalistic skills.




Kuenssberg is currently in Ankara for British Prime Minister Theresa May's official visit.

