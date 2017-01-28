BBC reporter's 'a lot of gold' claim floods Twitter with jokes

A false claim made by a BBC journalist on Saturday that there was "a lot of gold" at the Turkish presidential palace has turned into a source of fun for Turkish social media users.

The BBC's Political Editor, Laura Kuenssberg, tweeted earlier on Tuesday: "In Erdogan's Palace - there's a lot of gold," sharing a photo of a stage -- where the press briefings are conducted -- and its walls with some decorations at the presidential palace.



In Erdogan's Palace - there's a lot of gold pic.twitter.com/3ZqSzQDeX3 — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) January 28, 2017

After an hour, she shared another photo of some elevators at the presidential palace, tweeting: "another world leader fond of golden lifts."

Another world leader fond of golden lifts pic.twitter.com/BuqwF2VvRc — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) January 28, 2017

The presidency said the claims were 'lies' and that the decorations in the photos shared by the reporter were just gold colored.

However, Turkish Twitter users decided to use the opportunity; some shared photos of yellow taxis in Istanbul and asked Kuenssberg to report that Turkish drivers were driving gold vehicles while others criticized her journalistic skills.

In Turkey we love gold, even fields and dogs are made of 24k gold @bbclaurak #ThisIsGold pic.twitter.com/lZ7DVzWmrR — Taha AYHAN (@tahaayhan) January 28, 2017

This is 10 Downing Street, your own PM's residence. Are all those yellow things gold? @bbclaurak pic.twitter.com/uK727hD5aS — Ismail Cesur (@icesur) January 28, 2017

Oh my God! Laura, did you see that? The cars in front of the presidency complex are made of gold!!!!1111 @bbclaurak pic.twitter.com/kwj4fYvLhN — Hüseyin Tarık Aydın (@huseyintarik) January 28, 2017

Kuenssberg is currently in Ankara for British Prime Minister Theresa May's official visit.