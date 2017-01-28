Women's branch head claims AK Party is 'paramount guardian of the Republic'

The women's branch of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) President Lütfiye Selva Çam, speaking exclusively to Daily Sabah, unveiled the branch's road map for a referendum as she claimed that "the AK Party is the paramount guardian of the [Turkish] Republic," dismissing claims by the main opposition Republican People's Party's (CHP) of a regime change in Turkey. The claim came as Turkey prepares for a possible referendum in April regarding a constitutional amendment that will bring a system change from a parliamentary to a presidential system,



Following hours of heated debates in Parliament regarding the constitutional amendment package, the new Constitution was adopted by Parliament as deputies completed voting on 18 articles on Jan. 21 and sent it to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for approval. Once approved by the president, the referendum will take place 60 days after the ratification. The AK Party's women's branch head Çam provided insight into the road map of her organization's preparations for referendum campaigning, saying, "Electing the ballot representatives is one of the many preparations." AK Party women's branch head and Ankara deputy Çam said, "We can say that first thing we will do is elect our representatives at the election ballots for referendum day. Secondly, we have conducted research during the months of November and December regarding the new constitution jointly with our party's research and development branch… we have prepared a list of frequently asked questions in efforts to prepare our Women's Branch representatives for every question that may emerge during the referendum process."



Underlining that the women's branch had also prepared a booklet on "The Presidential system in 20 Questions," the AK Party's Çam also said that the "renewed booklet" to dismiss the 30 pieces of false information spread to the public by the main opposition CHP has been prepared under the title of "30 Correct Answers to 30 False Answers." Çam stressed that informing the public on Turkey's political and economic history through the parliamentarian system was another significant matter and thus, the Women's Branch has provided its members with documents informing them on the matter to inform the public "correctly."



The AK Party deputy also stressed that use of "positive language" will be prioritized throughout their campaigning process as she said that their motto will be "lets meet under kindness." In regards to the scheduled meetings for the referendum process, Çam said that the meetings will be "educational" and held in 919 districts in 81 provinces. "Additionally, this weekend we are holding a workshop with our expat voters from Europe in coordination with the Union of European Turkish Democrats (UETD). There will be 100 women's branch heads from more than 18 countries and we will spend three days with them here in Ankara. We will hold roundtable discussions and listen to their issues one-by-one while informing them on Turkey's gains from the new constitution," Çam said.



Commenting on the main opposition's claims of a regime change and one-man rule with the new constitution, Çam stressed that the current system in fact is "one-man rule" while the new constitution will eliminate that and allow a "checks and balances" system for the government and the president. She dismissed the CHP's regime change claims and said it is "absolutely baseless as there is no change in the first four fundamental articles of the Turkish Republic… such claims are nothing more than efforts to confuse the minds of the people." Çam stressed that "The paramount guardian of the Republic is us [the AK Party]." She also claimed that the CHP's arguments are "baseless" and that the claims only "degrade" the party.