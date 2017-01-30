CHP deputy who made Parliament pay TL 1.2M phone bill creates uproar

Opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Deputy Elif Doğan Türkmen's TL 1.2 million ($310,005) telephone bill, which was paid by Parliament, created an uproar. Türkmen, who, as a member of the Parliament Presidency Council, is provided with unlimited telephone use privilege, defended herself by saying she had no idea about the cost and that the fault belonged to those who subscribed to such an expensive service.



Reports said the cost included regular letters sent to her constituency. Parliamentary deputies are provided with annual free telephone usage worth twice their monthly salaries. There is no such limit for members of the Parliament Presidency Council and the parliamentary group deputy leaders of all political parties in Parliament, totaling 38 people.



"I had no idea. We sent some SMSs and some letters once in a while. I don't know how much is charged for such services. I became aware of the cost recently. I'm very upset. I even close the lights of the toilet in Parliament after I leave. I'm in shock. I wish someone had warned me beforehand. I would never have used it. From now on, I'll be very careful."



Reports said CHP Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu was also furious with his deputy, whose conduct has become a huge public relations nightmare.



In a statement issued, Türkmen said the Parliament Administrative Office was the one to blame for using such an expensive service on behalf of deputies and not her. She accused the office of failure to inform her about the excessive usage, adding, "There has not been a single act that I can't explain.



It was reported that the total telephone bill of the members of the Parliament Presidency Council had reached over TL 10 million last year, led by Türkmen. The second and third highest bills are said to be around TL 500,000.



The Parliament Presidency issued a statement after Türkmen's claim, denying deputies were not informed of the cost of their phone bills, noting that each and every deputy was sent an invoice via email and could check the cost whenever they wanted with the program installed on the computers in their parliamentary offices. It said the service provided to deputies was the cheapest in the market.



Official cars given to Parliament Presidency Council members are also being used excessively, according to reports, with one member clocking over 500,000 kilometers last year, paid by the public.



Calls were made on social media for Türkmen to pay the bill herself.