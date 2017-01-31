Turkish Deputy PM invites Trump-victim foreigners to Turkey

Monday, Mehmet Şimşek, Turkish deputy prime minister in charge of economy, invited "global talents" to come to Turkey, following U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on refugees and immigrants from several Muslim-majority countries.



"#RefugeesWelcome in #Turkey, the world's largest refugee hosting country. We'd happily welcome global talent not allowed back into the #USA," Şimşek wrote in a tweet.



Trump signed a three-month ban on travelers from seven Muslim countries on Friday and suspended the arrival of refugees to the U.S. for at least 120 days, provoking criticism and protests around the world.



Amid growing global criticism, outrage from civil rights groups and legal challenges, Trump defended the ban on Sunday. He and senior aides sought to defend the policy and play down the chaos sparked by Friday's order.