Constitutional reform referendum to be held on Apr. 16, Yıldırım says

Turkey's referendum on constitutional reform will hopefully be held on April 16, Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım said on Friday, shortly after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan ratified the reform package.

"The date for the referendum has been clarified after the reform package was approved by the President" Yıldırım said, adding that the referendum will be held on April 16 to allow people have the final say regarding the matter.



While the ruling Justice and Development (AK Party) Party and opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) support the change, main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) oppose it.



Parties are expected to launch their campaigns to promote their views on constutitonal change soon.