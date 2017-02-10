Kremlin claims Turkey gave coordinates for deadly airstrike in al-Bab

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov claimed on Friday that Turkey provided the coordinates for the Russian airstrike which killed three Turkish soldiers and wounded 11 others in Syira's al-Bab.

"Turkish soldiers should not have been there" Peskov said, noting that there is no dispute regarding the cause of the incident.

The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russian jets intended to target Daesh and other terrorist positions in the area.

The Turkish General Staff released a statement on Thursday, saying that a Russian warplane mistakenly targeted a building where Turkish forces were located in Syria's al-Bab.



Russian President Vladimir Putin called Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to express condolences regarding the incident.

Both countries are carrying out investigations about the attack, reports said.