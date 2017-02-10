PM Yıldırım meets opposition leader Bahçelİ ahead of constitutional amendment referendum

Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım met with opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli at Çankaya Palace Thursday, with the referendum on the constitutional amendment package on the agenda.



As President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan plans to take the constitutional changes to a referendum in the upcoming days, Prime Minister Yıldırım reiterated his thanks to opposition MHP leader Bahçeli and his party for their support towards the constitutional amendment during the one-on-one meeting.



With both the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and MHP initially agreeing to move forward "step-by-step" during MHP's parliamentary group meeting on Tuesday, Bahçeli affirmed that the MHP will vote "yes," as a result of three critical events in Turkey's recent political history, in the upcoming referendum.



On that note, both party leaders have reportedly exchanged ideas on their referendum campaign strategy.



Meanwhile, as the Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) gained full control of the highway between Syria's al-Bab and Aleppo, Prime Minister Yıldırım and MHP's Bahçeli exchanged views on the fight against terrorism during a nearly hour-long closed-door meeting, where the prime minister reportedly updated the opposition MHP leader on the latest developments with Operation Euphrates Shield.