Turkey running study to open more hospitals in Syria

Turkey has maintained its aid to the people of Aleppo in northern Syria, long after the evacuation of the war-torn city, Turkish Red Crescent President Kerem Kınık told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Thursday.



Kınık said the Turkish Ministry of Health was running a feasibility study to open two more new hospitals in Idlib and Azaz, along the same lines as a facility set up by Turkey in the liberated area of Jarablus. Kınık said 700,000 people were living in Idlib refugee camps as well as 300,000 in Azaz and al-Rai (also known as Çobanbey) camps which were established by the Turkish Red Crescent.



Red Crescent trucks have made thousands of deliveries of aid to refugees in Syria, Kınık added.



Syria has been locked in a devastating civil war since early 2011 when the regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests – which had erupted as part of the Arab Spring uprisings – with unexpected ferocity. Since then, hundreds of thousands of people are believed to have been killed in the conflict and millions more displaced.