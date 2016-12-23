'Şeb-i Arus' celebrated for fifth time in Istanbul

Having been celebrated in Istanbul since 2012, the night of Mevlana Jalauddin Rumi's death, also known as the "Wedding Day," will be honored in a celebration held at the Ataşehir Ülker Sports Arena on Saturday, Dec. 24.



To celebrate the special day in Istanbul, famous artists including Alişan, Rafet El Roman, Yusuf Güney, Sami Özer, Eşref Ziya Terzi, Özgün and Bekir Köse, Group Tillo and Alper Kış will perform special hymns and poetry in honor of the late Sufi poet.



All proceeds from the Şeb-i Arus Istanbul ceremony will go to local charities.



Daily Sabah spoke with Muhittin Palazoğlu, who has brought the legacy of Rumi to the heart of Istanbul culture, expressing how this unique event began.







Palazoğlu expressed his pride in participating in the organization of Şeb-i Arus Istanbul, pointing out that the ceremony has opened the gates to our spiritual world in dire times when such unity and peaceful coexistence is of crucial essence. He explained that this year marks the ceremony's fifth year, stressing that the 2016 program has been dedicated to those who lost their lives in the July 15 bloody coup attempt and all of Turkey's "martyrs."



In memory of the victims of the bloody coup attempt, the ceremony will include Qu'ranic recitations as well as special prayers to be performed during the event.



"In 2012 my late father wanted to go to attend the Şeb-i Arus program in Konya. After ticket sales soared and the show sold out, he regretted having not attended, encouraging me in my commitment to the project. We proposed the idea to the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry, proposing that tickets and resources be provided to those who did not have access to tickets or those who have problems travelling to Konya. Upon receiving the necessary approvals, we held the first official Şeb-i Aruz program at Istanbul's Ülker Sports Arena in December. The program received more attention than we expected," Palazoğlu said.



Stressing that the demand for spiritual gratification has reached its peak in this generation, Palazoğlu said that his father's happiness regarding the event is what has encouraged him to continue the program for years to come.



Palazoğlu added that they embarked on this journey inspired by the idea to donate all proceeds coming from this event to charities on his late father's behalf.



"Şeb-i Aruz is the night of Mevlana's death. More notably, in his teachings Mevlana describes death as a wedding. He viewed death in an entirely different perspective than our modern generation, which is what sets Mevlana apart from all others in the first place. While we refer to loss of life as death and consider the passage from life to the afterlife as an ending, Mevlana considers death a renewal and new beginning in life. He believes everything begins again after death. When you consider life from Mevlana's point of view, the world is a cage. This legendary poet saw himself as living in a cage. However, after he passed away, he escaped from that constrictive existence and his soul discovered true life. Therefore, according to Mevlana's teachings, the day of death is actually a rebirth, the day that Mevlana describes as the meeting with Allah and the "wedding day." If Mevlana were alive today, he would offer unity and solidarity to Muslims around the world and all of humanity, likely suggesting that we prioritize humanitarian efforts during these troubled times," Palazoğlu said.



Nowadays, whirling dervishes have come to represent the legacy of Mevlana, with "whirling" or "sema" dervishes becoming an important part of entertainment, tourism, weddings and henna nights in Turkish culture.



Expressing his thoughts on this subject, Palazoğlu told Daily Sabah that he strongly condemns the current human tragedies occuring around the world, noting: "Unfortunately, traditional whirling of dervishes has been turned into a form of entertainment for 'show.' However, I vehemently oppose such exploitment of this tradition and vigorously oppose the manipulation of this unique form of spiritual dance for profitable means. However, we as humans cannot decipher the true colors of people. Those who perform this form of spiritual ascension do so by feeling the holy spirit inside of them and they expect the audience to do the same. While it may be difficult to achieve this spiritual experience, other people will surely experience it in death; or the "wedding day.' We cannot be sure of this. Personally, I do not consider it acceptable to feature whirling dervish performances for the purpose of having fun rather than spiritual ascension."



What is 'Sema?'







Mevlana's love for Allah, his philosophy and his contributions to Turkish culture are indicative of how he has come to represent one of the most improtant values in the Islamic world. Mevlana has become an important influence in the foundation of Anatolian culture and is now the subject of thousands of studies all over the world with his works and his personality and unwavering character. A universal symbol of tolerance, Mevlana continues to represent Turkish culture in his works which have become a legacy of spirituality and what it represents in Turkish culture.



"Sema," which has been established in the literary canon as a term identified with dervishes from the period of Mevlana up until now, has come to represent every movement made by the whirling dervish, who speaks to Allah in both his heart and his native tongue, conveying a spiritual ascension which has a unique meaning.



In the context of the "Semahane," every ritual has a different meaning. From the location of the "sema" ceremony performance to the sheepskin on which the whirling dervishes sit and the clothes they wear to perform, every step is of upmost significance in the spiritual ceremony.



Before they begin to whirl, dervishes cross their arms by touching their shoulders, reciting the letter "alif" in Arabic which means, "Allah." As the dervish begins turning from right to left with his arms wide open, he is symbolically embracing the universe with his entire heart.



The four-part "sema" begins with whirling dervishes greeting each other by putting the right toe on their left toe (known as foot sealing); a movement which resembles partial bowing.



In the first part of the "whirling" process, dervishes read poems praising Prophet Muhammad (Nat-i Sharif) silently and unaccompanied by music. The ney (reed flute) partition in the second part represents "the divine breath."



In the third chapter, the sheikh (postnişin), head whirling dervish and whirling dervishes representing Mevlana, who sat listening to the first two sections in awe, stand up and greet each other in a circular walk which is repeated three times (known as Devr-i Veledi) in front of red sheepskin, which is believed to represent Mevlana or the Prophet Muhammad according to some researchers.



While the dervish holds his right hand towards the sky representing God's beneficence, his left hand is turned towards the earth, conveying God's spiritual gift to the people.



Finally, the last part consists of four salutes made by the whirling dervishes in short periods. In the first salute, man better understands his incompetence by comprehending God's omnipotence while in the second one, God's creations are reviewed and his greatness is grasped. The third salute means to feel God on all limbs by burning the self with the fire of love.



Head dervish keeps distance



While the whirling dervishes spin with their bodies and speak to Allah with their hearts and their tongues (Zikr-i Jalal), the head dervish helps them keep their distance by walking among them.



Later, the fourth salute of "sema" ends when the sheik reads prayers by standing in front of the red sheepskin. The ceremony ends with the reading of a verse from the Qur'an and a prayer from the sheik after the whirling dervishes are seated in their places.



While some researchers emphasize that the "sema" is the description of the solar system by comparing the place where the sema is performed to earth due its round shape, the sheikh to the sun, the head dervish to the moon and the whirling dervishes to the planets, some other researchers identify this concept with an atom's structure.