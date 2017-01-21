China's Alibaba becomes major sponsor of Olympics

Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba has become a major sponsor of the Olympics after signing a deal with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that runs until 2028, the two parties said. Alibaba, which becomes the official e-commerce and cloud services partner, joins a dozen other companies - including Coca-Cola and McDonald's - as top Olympic sponsors. No financial details were disclosed. IOC sources have previously told Reuters that major sponsors pay about $100 million per four-year cycle, which includes one summer and one winter games.