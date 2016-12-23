Syrian regime approves Moscow agreement, Assad's advisor says

After the Moscow tripartite meeting, Bashar Assad's advisor Bouthaina Shaaban said the Assad regime approved the meeting's results. "Undoubtedly, with the tripartite meeting in Moscow we are witnessing the start of a new stage. But how successful it is going to be and how far things will go are all open questions in the future," she said, as reported by Syrian radio and TV.



The Assad regime is "ready to hold a dialogue with any of the important forces that seek to reach a political solution that is in conformity with the principles and rules set by the Syrian state and helps end the bloodshed and war in Syria," she also added.



Following the meeting with Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Iran's Javad Zarif, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced late on Tuesday that a joint declaration was agreed on to find a solution in Syria. "The best solution [for Syria] is a political solution and we believe in this. We have to focus on this," Çavuşoğlu stressed. According to the Moscow agreement, eight steps are to be taken by Turkey, Russia and Iran in efforts to revive the political process and end the Syrian conflict.



The joint declaration foremost emphasizes the territorial integrity of Syria, saying, "Iran, Russia and Turkey reiterate their full respect for the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic as a multi-ethnic, multi-religious, non-sectarian, democratic and secular state." It further continues, "There could be no military solution to the Syrian crisis" while urging "the international community to cooperate in good faith to remove the obstacles on the way to implement the Moscow agreements."