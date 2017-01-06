Syrian opposition denies Hezbollah claims of ceasefire near Damascus

A senior Syrian opposition official denied a report on Friday that a ceasefire had been reached in the Wadi Barada area near Damascus where regime forces and their allies are fighting opposition.



Munir Sayal, head of the political wing of the Ahrar al-Sham rebel group, said the report carried by a media outlet run by Hezbollah was untrue.

Earlier on Friday, Hezbollah military news service claimed temporary ceasefire has been agreed in the opposition-held area for "a number of hours" and included all the factions in the area.

The regime and its allies have been trying to seize the Wadi Barada area where a spring provides supplies to four million people in Damascus.