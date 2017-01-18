Coalition jets strike Daesh targets in Al-Bab in first recent air operation

The U.S.-led international coalition struck Daesh targets in northern Syria's al-Bab province with warplanes for the first time in a long while.

As part of target coordination efforts conducted with the Coalition, British Tornado fighter jets struck and destroyed Daesh targets in the Bzagah region around 3:30 p.m. (1230GMT), the Turkish Armed Forces said in a statement Wednesday.

The army also said that Daesh targets were hit Wednesday during air operations at 07.00 a.m. (0400GMT), 07.14 a.m. (0414GMT), 11.35 a.m. (0835GMT) and 16.20 p.m. (1320GMT).

It said reconnaissance flights were carried out with armed drones belonging to the U.S.

The statement added that Russian warplanes also hit Daesh targets in southern Al-Bab under the agreement signed by Turkey and Russia on Jan. 12, allowing them to coordinate air operations in war-torn Syria.