Tripartite mechanism by Turkey, Russia and Iran to watch over Syria ceasefire

Turkey, Russia and Iran have agreed to establish a tripartite mechanism in Astana talks on Tuesday to monitor truce breaches and enforce the ceasefire in Syria.

The announcement came on the second day of ceasefire-focused talks in Kazakhstan's capital, where parties to the six-year-long conflict are seeking ways to sustain a permanent truce that would pave the way for a political solution.

The Anadolu Agency said on Tuesday that the mechanism would allow the three countries to respond immediately to reports on breaches of the cease-fire by using "their influence" to end attacks. The report out of Astana was based on unnamed sources.

Anadolu says the agreement is part of an article of a planned joint declaration to be released later in the day. The agency said however, that the final declaration was still being worked out.



While the Turkish Russian and Iranian delegations continue to work towards a joint declaration, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu spoke with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov over the phone upon the latter's request.



According to diplomatic sources, the two ministers exchanged views on the ongoing talks and highlighted that it is important for the Assad regime and the opposition representatives to establish direct contact.



A joint statement emphasizing that there is no military solution to the Syrian conflict was published by the delegations of Turkey, Russia and Iran, concluding Astana talks.



The three countries stated that they support launching the talks between the Assad regime and the armed opposition groups, appreciate the participation in and facilitation of the above-mentioned talks by the UN Secretary-General Special Envoy on Syria Staffan de Mistura.

The statement also highlighted that all three countries have come to the conclusion that a political process is necessary to resolve the Syrian conflict, and that they will try to "ensure full compliance with the ceasefire, prevent any provocations and determine all modalities of the ceasefire."