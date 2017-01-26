PYD terrorists open fire against civilians trying to leave Jarablus, kill 7, injure 3

PKK's Syrian wing, PYD terrorists on Wednesday opened fire against civilians trying to return to their hometowns in northern Syria, killing seven and injuring three, Turkish military sources said.



"Villagers of Arab origin living on the eastern bank of the Euphrates were displaced from their hometowns by PYD members two years ago, given the reason that Daesh terrorists were advancing. Over 10.000 villagers crossed the river and settled in Jarablus. On January 25, the villagers, being organised via social media, began a demonstration near the bridge that used to stand on the river, demanding that PYD terrorists leave their hometowns so they could resettle," the sources said, adding that the Syrian Arabs wanted to return to their villages after Daesh was eradicated in the area and no threats remain at the moment.





One of the civilians injured by PYD gunfire

"The unarmed villagers, many of whom were women and children approached the bridge demolished by the PYD earlier. Marching towards the Euphrates, waving Free Syrian Army and Turkish flags, the villagers were attacked by PYD militants with long barrelled weapons and the firing went on until the sunset," the sources added.

"This incident was distorted by PYD on linked news networks, alleging that the civilians attacked were Daesh terrorists. Nevertheless, as a result of the firing, seven civilians lost their lives and three others were injured. As the firing did not cease, the remaining villagers returned to Jarablus, the sources added.

On Aug. 24, 2016, Turkey declared that it is was exercising its rights of self-defense codified under the U.N. Charter Article 51, and launched Operation Euphrates Shield.

A National Security Council press release (Nov. 30, 2016) stated that the operation's objectives were to maintain border security and confront Daesh terrorism within the framework of the U.N. charter; it also emphasized that the PKK terrorist organization, as well as its affiliates the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and People's Protection Units (YPG), will not be allowed to establish a corridor of terror on Turkey's doorstep.