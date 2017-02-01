   
US-led coalition jets hit Red Crescent HQ in Syria, Turkish Red Crescent President says

<em>Photo courtesy of Baladi news</em>
U.S.-led coalition warplanes targeted Red Crescent's headquarters in Syria's Idlib, President of Turkish Red Crescent Kerem Kınık said on Wednesday.

Kınık condemned the "hideous" attack, saying that it constitutes war crimes and violation of international humanitarian law.

Local media outlets reported that the airstrikes took place around 3:00 AM in Syria's Idlib city and destroyed the upper floors of the Red Crescent building, causing injuries.

Equipment was reportedly destroyed during the attack, and fire also broke as a result of the airstrike.

The injured have reportedly been taken to makeshift hospitals in Idlib.

