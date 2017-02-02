Turkey, Russia and Iran to discuss Syria in Astana on Feb.6

Turkey, Russia and Iran will discuss on the Syria peace talks in Kazakhstan's capital Astana on February 6, Kazakhstan's foreign ministry said Tuesday.

During a two-day meeting in the Kazakh capital on Jan. 23 and 24, Russia, Turkey and Iran agreed on establishing a trilateral mechanism to observe and ensure full compliance with a cease-fire in Syria.

The Astana talks, which focused on extending the cease-fire that came into effect in Syria on Dec. 30, 2016, also included representatives of the Assad regime, armed opposition groups as well as UN special envoy Staffan de Mistura.

The next round of negotiations will be held between the government and opposition in Geneva on Feb. 20.