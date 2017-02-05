   
SYRIAN CRISIS
Jordanian drones hit Daesh targets in southern Syria

ASSOCIATED PRESS
AMMAN, Jordan
Jordan says it has carried out airstrikes against Daesh targets in southern Syria, hitting an arms depot, a warehouse for making car bombs and barracks used by the terrorist group.

The state news agency Petra on Saturday quoted the military as saying drones and precision-guided munitions killed and wounded an unspecified number of Daesh militants. It says Friday's strikes also targeted an Daesh-held former Syrian army post.

Pro-Western Jordan has carried out such strikes before as part of a U.S.-led alliance against Daesh in Iraq and Syria.

The latest attacks came after King Abdullah II held high-level meetings in Washington about a possible U.S. shift in Syria policy.

President Donald Trump has raised the possibility of safe zones in Syria, an idea critics say could escalate U.S. military engagement.

