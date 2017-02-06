Regime advances against Daesh in al-Bab’s southeast, town effectively under siege

The advance of Assad regime forces on Sunday has given them the control of a village and positions overlooking the only road connecting al-Bab with the territory controlled by Daesh terrorists in the southeast. As a result the town is now effectively under siege by the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) and regime forces, both fighting against Daesh.

On Sunday, regime forces edged closer to al-Bab, the last remaining Daesh bastion in Aleppo province. "Regime forces advanced and seized Owaisheh, a village east of al-Bab," reported the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor.

"They are hundreds of meters from the only route that Daesh has to access territory further east," Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said.







They were backed by fighters from Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah and by Russian artillery, he added.

The Turkish-backed FSA has been fighting on the northern and western outskirts of the town since late December, but Daesh's control over the nearby towns of Qabasin and Bzagah hinders the advance of FSA fighters.

Al-Bab, 25 kilometers 15 miles south of the border with Turkey, is seen as a prize by nearly all sides in Syria's complex war.

Regime forces are approximately five kilometers away from the town's southern edges.