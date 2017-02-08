Assad secretly hanged up to 13,000 people, report says

The Assad regime has executed up to 13,000 people, mostly civilians, in mass hangings since 2011, a London-based rights groups said yesterday.



The report, titled "Human Slaughterhouse: Mass hanging and extermination at Saydnaya prison" near Damascus, goes into excruciating detail about the gruesome ritual of mass hangings between 2011 and 2015. At least once a week, up to 50 prisoners were taken out of their cells for arbitrary trials, beaten, then hanged "in the middle of the night and in total secrecy", the report said. "Throughout this process, they remain blindfolded. They do not know when or how they will die until the noose was placed around their necks."



Most of the victims were civilians believed to be opposed to Bashar al-Assad. "They kept them [hanging] there for 10 to 15 minutes," a former judge who witnessed the executions said. "For the young ones, their weight wouldn't kill them. The officers' assistants would pull them down and break their necks." The rights monitoring group said the mass executions amounted to war crimes and crimes against humanity, but were likely still taking place.



Amnesty's report comes just two weeks before a new round of talks is due to take place in Switzerland aimed at putting an end to nearly six years of civil war.