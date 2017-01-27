Apple legal fight with Qualcomm spreads to China

Apple took its legal war with Qualcomm to China, filing lawsuits there accusing the chip-making giant of illegally wielding monopoly power. Apple confirmed the suits and referred AFP to comments it released when it filed an antitrust suit against Qualcomm in the United States last week.



"For many years, Qualcomm has unfairly insisted on charging royalties for technologies they have nothing to do with," California-based Apple said in the statement.



Qualcomm, also based in California, told AFP that it had not seen the legal complaints but that a press release from a Beijing court said one of the filings accused the company of violating China's anti-monopoly law. The other asked for a determination regarding terms of a patent license agreement, the company said.



"These filings by Apple's Chinese subsidiary are just part of Apple's efforts to find ways to pay less for Qualcomm's technology," Qualcomm general counsel Don Rosenberg said in a statement.



Apple last week sued Qualcomm in U.S. federal court, accusing the chipmaker of abusing its market power to demand unfair royalties, echoing recent charges by U.S. antitrust regulators.



The suit accuses Qualcomm of building a business model based on its rights to technologies that are considered telecommunication industry standards and then ramping up royalties when Apple innovated its mobile devices with features such as TouchID fingerprint recognition or digital wallets. Tech giant Apple said in the U.S. court filing that it has been overcharged "billions of dollars" by its chip-making partner's "illegal scheme."



The company also claimed Qualcomm owes it a billion dollars but is refusing to pay in retaliation for Apple's cooperation with South Korean antitrust regulators looking into the chipmaker's actions in that country. South Korea's anti-trust watchdog last month slapped Qualcomm with a record fine over $850 million for abusing its dominant market position as a maker of baseband chipsets used in mobile phones.