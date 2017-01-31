Turkey’s tourism income decreases by 29.7 percent in 2016, TÜİK report says

Turkey's tourism income decreased by 29.7 percent, declining to $22.1 billion in 2016, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Tuesday.

A total of 72.8 percent of this income was obtained from foreign visitors, while 27.2 percent was provided by Turkish citizens living abroad, the report elaborated.

Tourism statistics of 2016's fourth quarter were also included in the report, showing a decrease of 27.2 percent in tourism income at $4.8 billion.

TÜİK's report also stated that individual expenditure constituted $18.5 billion of the total tourism income, whereas $3.7 billion were obtained from package tour expenditure.

Tourists visiting Turkey spent an average of $633 per capita, while the average expenditure of Turkish citizens who reside abroad was $978 per capita in 2016.

The number of departing visitors also declined to 31.4 million with a decrease of 24.6 percent compared to the previous year, while 80.6 percent of these visitors were foreigners, who constituted 25.3 million of the total number, and 19.4 percent were Turkish citizens residing abroad, of whom there were 6.1 million persons.

The report also included the tourism expenditure, which is the amount that Turkish citizens living in Turkey and travelling to foreign countries spend. The tourism expenditure declined to $5.5 billion decreasing 11.4 percent compared to 2015. Some $4.3 billion of the total amount was individual expenditures, whereas $1.2 billion was obtained from package tour expenditures.

The report on tourism statistics in 2016 also stated that 7.9 million Turkish citizens travelled abroad, decreasing by 9.8 percent compared to the previous year.