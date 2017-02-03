Russian tour operators expect a record number of tourists holidaying in Turkey

According to a statement released by Russia, the number of Russian tourists visiting Turkey this summer will hit a record high.



President of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) Maya Lomidze, confirmed that according to data provided by Turkey on summer tourism, the number of bookings made by Russians, who want to visit Turkey was satisfactory. He stressed that the numbers they received overtook those of the pre-crisis period, which occurred due to the downing of a Russian jet by Turkey, on the grounds of violating its airspace back in 2015.



ATOR President Maya Lomidze informed that the number of Russian tourists who will spend their vacations in Turkey this summer broke the record set before the crisis, despite the fact that we were still in winter.



She also pointed out that there was still time until the early reservation period ended, but cautiously added that although the current situations looked bright, they did not know what would happen until summer.



Lomidze further said that in order to learn the choice of Russian tourists in definite terms, they should wait for the summer season. She also noted that the number of Russian tourists who wanted to seize the advantages of early reservation packages offered by Turkey constituted to 50 percent of the sales.



One reason why Russians prefer Turkey this summer in great numbers was the previous reservations that had been cancelled due to terrorist attacks, according to the ATOR president.



Another reason, Lomidze argues, was the special offers and prices that Turkish hotel owners drew up for the Russian market. A 20 to 50 percent discount in the 2017 prices, offered by Turkey to the Russian tourism sector was also observed. She said the price of accommodation for two in an all-inclusive three-star hotel was about 36,000 rubles.