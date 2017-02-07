Istanbul to host World Tourism Forum

Two former British foreign secretaries and a Zuckerberg will be among the speakers at the World Tourism Forum in Istanbul later this month.



Randi Zuckerberg, the CEO and founder of Zuckerberg Media and a former Facebook director, will address the forum, as will Jack Straw and David Miliband - both foreign secretaries under Tony Blair's premiership.



The forum will be held from Feb. 16-18. "The forum's Global Meeting in Istanbul will host a large number of industry executives, investors and public authorities from all over the world," the group said on its website.



Previous speaker and World Tourism Forum Chairman Bulut Bağcı said the summit gathers together leading tourism companies from Russia and Turkey to provide them a platform to discuss upcoming potential plans. Pointing to the sessions in the summit, Bağcı said the event was also aimed at discovering more about the Russian market. The summit itself created $7 million in trade volume, the forum chairman stated.



"As of today, we have more than 3,000 participants registered for the event in Istanbul," Bağcı said. Another summit will follow Istanbul on April 24 in Dubai. "Besides creating dynamism for the tourism sector, we are aiming to create a total trade volume of $1 billion by organizing events in Europe, Africa, the U.S., Asia, the Middle East and in Turkey and Russia as our special markets," Bağcı said.